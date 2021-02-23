Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday in the tri-state area. One each was reported for Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties. Dubuque County’s toll of 192 deaths remains the sixth-highest among Iowa counties, trailing only Polk (542), Linn (309), Black Hawk (285), Woodbury (211) and Scott (202).
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.4%, while Clayton County was at 2.2%; Delaware County, 2%; Jackson County, 4.1%; and Jones County, 2.3%. Those rates fell markedly since the state on Friday implemented a change in which it uses total tests, rather than the number of people tested, in calculating those percentages.
- The state provided updated county-level hospitalization data on Monday. The figures as of Sunday afternoon showed that nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, two from Jones County and one from Clayton County. No such Delaware County residents were in the hospital at that time.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa had 447 additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday. That increased the to-date total to 333,087. A total of 3,374 related deaths also had been reported, an increase of 36 from 11 a.m. Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday statewide, 295,850 residents had received one dose of vaccine, while 146,603 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, 423 additional cases were confirmed Monday, pushing the total to 599,998. There were no additional related deaths reported, so that toll remained at 6,284.
- Statewide, 455,190 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Monday, while 352,791 were fully vaccinated.
- In Illinois, 1,246 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 1,175,655. There were 34 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 20,303.
Statewide, 1,069,180 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Monday, while 571,260 were fully vaccinated.