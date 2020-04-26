In some parts of the United States, the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in crowded facilities and overwhelmed health care workers.
The opposite phenomenon is unfolding in the tri-state region, however.
Spooked by the possibility of contracting the virus, many patients are choosing to avoid the hospital altogether. Unfortunately, experts warn they might be ignoring life-threatening symptoms in the process.
Nick Edwards, an emergency physician at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said patient volumes in the emergency room have been down more than 50% in recent weeks.
“When we talk about it among ourselves, we ask each other, ‘Where have all the sick patients gone?’” said Edwards. “We’re worried that people are staying home despite life-threatening symptoms because they are afraid to come in and be exposed to the coronavirus.”
The trend is by no means limited to MercyOne.
Jaime Collins, spokeswoman for Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., said that facility has seen “significantly lower volumes of patients” in its emergency room.
Tauseef Khan, a cardiologist at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said early data suggests that emergency room visits have decreased by about 40% at hospitals nationwide. He estimated that Finley has seen a similar dip.
“This decrease in ER visits is quite obvious and it is quite concerning,” Khan said.
SERIOUS RISKS
Several potential issues generally compel patients to pay a visit to the emergency room.
Edwards said symptoms suggesting a heart attack or stroke — including shortness of breath, chest pains and numbness and weakness on one side of the body — typically convince people to seek medical attention.
But these days, it appears patients are choosing to avoid the hospital at their own possible peril.
“At that point, the risks of staying home are far greater (than the risks of contracting COVID-19),” Edwards said. “But people don’t want to deviate from the rules.”
An insistence on avoiding the ER has led to some scary situations, Khan said.
In one instance, a middle-aged man had been experiencing chest pains for multiple weeks, but delayed going to the hospital. By the time he finally arrived at Finley, he was experiencing an acute heart attack.
Another patient — an elderly woman — had experienced shortness of breath and a lack of energy for several weeks, but opted to avoid the emergency room. Her daughter ultimately found her unresponsive and brought her to the ER, where officials discovered she had a dangerously low heart rate and needed a pacemaker.
Khan said others need to avoid following a similar path.
“You are jeopardizing your chances for successful treatment and increasing your risk of dying,” Khan said.
SLOWING DOWN
The emergency room isn’t the only part of area hospitals that have been quieter lately.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in March halted elective procedures throughout the state.
The action effectively lowered the patient census and better prepared hospitals for a COVID-19 surge. It also decreased revenue and contributed to industry layoffs.
In each of the last two weeks on record, workers from the “health care and social assistance sector” have made up the largest segment of those filing new unemployment claims locally.
In the week ending April 18, more than 200 Dubuque County workers from the health care and social assistance sector applied for unemployment benefits. More than 300 workers from that sector filed new claims the previous month.
Reynolds on Friday announced that hospitals can begin offering some elective procedures on Monday, adding that she’s confident these institutions “can effectively care for COVID-19 patients while also providing procedures to improve health and quality of life for others.”
Area hospital leaders still are pondering how to proceed.
UnityPoint Health officials provided a written statement saying leaders “have begun planning for resuming elective procedures that prioritize the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities.”
However, the statement noted there is no definitive timeline for the resumption of these procedures.
‘STEEP DECLINE’
While the return of elective procedures is imminent, the decline in emergency room visits continues to be driven by patient fears.
The recent trend also has been noticeable for first responders.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said the department received a “pretty steep decline” in 911 calls during the second half of March. That number has crept up in recent weeks, but remains below average call volumes.
Steines said multiple factors could play roles in this decline. The increased emphasis on staying home has led to fewer car crashes and injuries, he noted.
However, he believes that fear of contracting COVID-19 is the main reason for the declining call volume.
“It’s understandable,” Steines said. “At the same time, people need to take care of their health. You should still seek medical attention if you have a problem.”
Local health care workers, meanwhile, emphasized there are multiple policies in place meant to protect ER patients from infection.
Patients and workers alike must have their temperatures taken prior to entering the emergency room. Along with other screening measures, this enables staff to separate potential COVID-19 patients from others in the ER.
Edwards understands the sense of fear among area residents. However, he encouraged them to be smart and proactive when it comes to their health.
“My message is that we’re still open for business,” Edwards said. “If it is life-threatening, we definitely want to see you.”