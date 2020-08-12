BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District students will be required to wear face coverings in some situations when they head back to school this month.
School board members voted this week to require face coverings in situations in which students cannot maintain social distancing, according to Superintendent Tom Meyer.
He wrote in an email that the requirement predominantly applies to areas such as school buses, hallways and times when students are standing in line.
“This also deals with other areas, but we believe our classrooms at this time have been rearranged and designed to allow for social distancing in nearly all cases,” Meyer wrote.