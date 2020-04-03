DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The City of Dyersville is among the latest to put into place playground restrictions as officials work to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The city announced this morning that it has closed "all playground equipment and basketball courts in our parks."
The cities of Asbury, Dubuque and Manchester, as well as Dubuque County Conservation, are among the entities that already have taken the step.
Playground structures are very difficult to keep sterile, and they can attract groups of children, who then might not follow the social distancing that is critical to lessen the spread of COVID-19.