Another 132 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,581.
Forty-one more cases in Jones County were reported in that 24 hours, pushing its total to 522. An additional 39 cases were reported in Clayton County, for a total of 503.
Thirty-one more cases were reported in Jackson County, moving its tally to 705. Nineteen more cases were reported for Delaware County, for a total of 836.
There were no additional related deaths in the five local Iowa counties. Those death tolls remain at 58 for Dubuque County, 13 for Delaware County, four for Jones County and three each for Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state also reported another outbreak in an area long-term-care center, so there are now six locally.
The newest outbreak is at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, where there have been seven cases with two recovered.
Also in Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities reported one more case, moving its total to 45 with eight people now recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 26 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases and now has 61 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,617 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 124,611.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 15 to 1,706.