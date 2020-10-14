SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 1,178 additional cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday for a total of 101,866.

The death toll in Iowa rose by 14, to 1,495 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In Wisconsin, 3,107 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 158,578.

There were 28 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,536.

In Illinois, 2,862 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 49 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 327,605 cases and 9,074 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois? (10-14-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (10-14-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (10-14-20)
Buy Now

 

 

