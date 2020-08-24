In Iowa, there were 428 additional COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, increasing the state's total to 56,585.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by five to 1,040 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
In Wisconsin, 392 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 70,854.
No additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count remained at 1,081.
In Illinois, 1,612 new cases of and eight additional related deaths were reported Monday.
That pushes the state's totals to 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)