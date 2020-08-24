SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 428 additional COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, increasing the state's total to 56,585.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by five to 1,040 as of 11 a.m. Monday.

In Wisconsin, 392 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 70,854.

No additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count remained at 1,081.

In Illinois, 1,612 new cases of and eight additional related deaths were reported Monday.

That pushes the state's totals to 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (8-24-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Monday. 
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (8-24-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Monday. 
Where is COVID in Illinois? (8-24-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday. 

