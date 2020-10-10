COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high in Iowa this week, as well as in the region that includes Dubuque County.
State officials reported that as of Thursday, there were 461 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Iowa, a number that had climbed in recent days and was the highest daily count so far.
Meanwhile, the region encompassing much of northeast Iowa, including Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties, also reached a high on Thursday of 111 patients.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said those trends are reflected in hospitalizations for Dubuque County residents, following a period in which COVID-19 cases spiked locally.
From Sept. 7 to Monday, Oct. 5, the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from seven to 29. As of Thursday, the county saw 31 hospitalizations.
“Unfortunately, it’s not a big surprise because of the increased number of cases,” she said.
Community response
Corrigan said that while many local COVID-19 cases are in younger adults, because they are out in the community they can end up exposing people in other age groups who might have underlying health conditions and cannot fight the virus as well.
“That’s kind of how the train runs here, which is all the more reason why young adults should take this very seriously,” she said. “Even though they can recover for the most part without any adverse events during their illness or long-term effects … the people they may spread it to may suffer highly detrimental consequences.”
Robert Wethal, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the hospital has definitely seen an upward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two or three weeks.
He said he could not give the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, per MercyOne’s state-level policy.
Wethal said COVID-19 patients tend to have long hospital stays, which can take a toll on available beds and resources. He said the hospital is doing OK at this point but is “definitely getting stretched” as it has to treat more patients and as staff are out sick themselves.
“Between the two, it’s taken a toll, but we’re doing OK,” Wethal said.
Mary Peters, chief nursing officer for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, likewise said the hospital has seen a steady increase in coronavirus-related admissions and admissions in general in recent weeks.
Hospital officials said Finley has been averaging 10 to 20 coronavirus inpatients. Peters said the volume of patients appears to be at one of its highest points in the pandemic.
Finley officials have had to look at additional resources to serve higher patient volumes, though they have been able to manage those numbers so far. Peters said she doesn’t expect COVID-19 to slow down any time soon.
“I think that we are continually planning for high levels of patients in our organization through the end of the year,” Peters said. “I don’t anticipate that we will have decreased volume. I anticipate that we will continue to see increased utilization through the end of the year.”
Wisconsin sees continued climb
As Iowa saw record case numbers this week, hospitalization numbers in Wisconsin also continued to climb, reaching a seven-day average of 722 hospitalized patients statewide.
In the state’s South Central region, which includes Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties, hospitalizations grew 54% from Sept. 23 to Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to state officials. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was 86 for the region, and about 81% of hospital beds were in use.
Jeff Kindrai, director of the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, said tracking hospitalizations at a local level can be challenging because officials don’t always know if someone is hospitalized outside the county. However, hospitalizations are generally trending upward as more older adults get sick with COVID-19.
He said that as hospitalizations rise around the region and the state, hospitals are filling and staffing is becoming critical in some areas. He said some local hospitals transferring patients needing a higher level of care have run into times in which the receiving hospital couldn’t accept the patient because it was too busy.
“We don’t want to find ourselves in a position where we’re unable to provide that level of care that those patients would need,” Kindrai said.
While hospitalizations are rising in the region that includes southwest Wisconsin, not all facilities are feeling the impact.
Jaime Collins, director of marketing and communications for Southwest Health in Platteville, said that while the hospital has had some COVID-19 patients, there haven’t been very many compared to what other parts of the state are seeing. She said she could not disclose the number of patients with COVID-19 at the hospital for confidentiality reasons.
“We are quite fortunate here,” Collins said. “We encourage people to help ensure it stays that way.”
In Illinois, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have risen in recent days, though they are still well below their peak in the early days of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 1,812 patients with COVID-19 or who were under investigation in Illinois acute care hospitals.
Attempts to reach officials from the Jo Daviess County Health Department for comment were not successful.