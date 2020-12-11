In Iowa, 2,061 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 253,089.
The total number of deaths increased by 77 to 3,197 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,858 new cases today, pushing the total to 429,957.
There were 47 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,991.
In Illinois, 9,420 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 190 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 832,951 cases and 14,050 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)