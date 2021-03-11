Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One additional death was reported in Grant County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s death toll increased to 82.
- 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours.
- Between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state of Iowa began reporting single-dose vaccinations on the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Dashboard. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 22,537 individuals had completed the single-dose vaccination in the state.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 424 to 11,944 — or 12.2% of the county’s population.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 66,094 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 21.9% of the area’s population.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.7%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.7%; Delaware County, 2.2%; Jackson County, 2.1%; and Jones County, 1.9%.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The most-recent figures, as of Monday afternoon, showed that seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, no change from Saturday’s data. Also hospitalized were one resident of Delaware County and one resident of Jones County. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Monday.
- As of Wednesday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the six listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- Iowa reported a statewide increase of 764 additional people confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 341,102.
- The state reported 27 additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing the total to 5,601.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 657,945 Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 35,414 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 328,332 Iowans were fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 34,549.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 516 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 567,850. The state reported 14 additional related deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,524.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,113,632 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 19.1% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,682 cases, increasing the total to 1,202,709. The state reported 30 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,810.
- Illinois also reported 2,320,146 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,247,781 were fully vaccinated.