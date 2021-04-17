The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Seventeen more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have the coronavirus between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area during that time.
- By 5 p.m. Friday, 86,048 residents in that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 28.5% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.4% as of 5 p.m. Friday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 5.2%; Delaware County, 5.2%; Jackson County, 4%; and Jones County, 3.5%. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.6%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The data stated that, as of Wednesday, nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one fewer than on Monday. Four such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, one more than Monday. Two such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized Wednesday, up one from Monday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, also unchanged.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations on Dodge Street and Northwest Arterial in Dubuque have vaccination appointments available. Those interested can register at
- .
- Statewide, Iowa reported 466 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the total to 359,260. The state reported eight additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 5,878.
- As of Friday, 851,762 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 18,260 from Thursday.
In Wisconsin, Crawford County will hold Pfizer vaccination clinics at the National Guard Armory in Prairie du Chien on Wednesday and Thursday, April 21 and 22. To register for Wednesday’s clinic, visit bit.ly/3tmX82B. To register for Thursday’s clinic, visit bit.ly/3wXaXHp.
- Wisconsin reported 709 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 589,213. The state’s death toll increased by five to 6,703.
- Wisconsin did not provide u
- pdated vaccination data as of 5 p.m. Friday. The most recent data reported that, as of Thursday, 1.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 25.8% of the population.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County officials announced Friday that it was closing its call center established to help residents navigate the vaccination registration process “due to decreasing call volume.” Starting on Monday, April 19, residents can contact the health department at covid19@jodaviess.org or 815-777-0263.
- Registration is open for next week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Jo Daviess County. To register for the clinic at Stockton Elementary School on Tuesday, April 20, visit https://tinyurl.com/4nyuufa5. To register for the Midwest Medical Center clinic on Tuesday, visit https://tinyurl.com/2j4fn2ek. To register for the Midwest Medical Center clinic on Thursday, April 22, visit https://tinyurl.com/t87npzyw.
- There were 3,866 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,296,381. The state reported 21 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,630.
- Illinois also reported nearly 3.18 million residents were fully vaccinated — 24.9% of the state’s population.