The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Three additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Monday, 125,535 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 51.6% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-
- level hospitalization data Monday. The most recent data stated that, as of Saturday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the same as reported Wednesday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, an increase of one from Wednesday. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, a decrease of one. No residents in Clayton or Jackson counties were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one in each county.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque through May 17. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. See the full list at cityofdubuque.org/2965/COVID-19-Vaccinations.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were: Clayton County, 1.9%; Delaware County, 2.5%; Jackson County, 2.2%; and Jones County, 3.2%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 194 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 367,909. The state reported no additional related deaths, remaining at 5,985.
- As of Monday, 1,217,278 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 48.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Grant County this week. The first is from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 13, at Broske Center in Platteville. The second is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at the former Shopko location in Lancaster. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or call 1-844-684-1064.
- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Cobb (Wis.) EMS, 404 Motel St. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. No appointment is required.
- Wisconsin reported 205 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 603,303. The state’s death toll was unchanged, remaining at 6,904.
- As of Monday, 2,306,597 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 49.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
In Illinois, a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s6hhynh
- .
- There were 1,424 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,356,391. The state reported 12 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,235.
- Illinois also reported that 4,338,243 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday — 42.4% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.