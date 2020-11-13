Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were three new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the tri-state region as of Thursday evening. Dubuque County had two additional deaths reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. Jones County also had one additional death.
- An additional 119 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed to 23.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,746 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 38 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County had 150 additional cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections Thursday reported 679 inmate cases, an increase of 185 from two days prior, as well as one inmate death and 32 active cases among staff members, an increase of 14 since Tuesday. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 48.3% as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the highest in the state.
- Delaware County had 39 new cases in that span and its positivity rate increased to 26.7%.
- Clayton County increased by 29 cases, and its positivity rate was at 25.6%.
- Jackson County had 15 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 31% at that time — the sixth-highest in Iowa.
- The state now is tracking outbreaks at 10 area long-term-care centers, as the Elkader Care Center was added to the state list, with five cases, and one recovered. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the other sites have: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 13 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care — 35 cases, 31 recovered. ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases, five recovered. Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 21 cases (+1), 18 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered. Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered. Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered. Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization information released by the state was from Monday. The data shows 43 Dubuque County residents hospitalized; 15 Clayton County residents; nine Delaware County residents; 27 Jackson County residents and 15 Jones County residents.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 4,402 to reach 171,246. The state’s related death toll increased by 31 to 1,931.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 45 new cases Thursday; Iowa County, 44; Lafayette County, 19; and Crawford County, 17.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 7,497 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 293,388. There were 58 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,515.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had 58 additional cases. Statewide, there were 12,702 new cases Thursday, along with 43 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths.