In Iowa, 1,561 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 133,294.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 22 to 1,756.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,771 new cases today, pushing the total to 238,067.
There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,102.
In Illinois, 6,516 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 68 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 430,018 cases and 9,878 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)