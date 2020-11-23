Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County had 90 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate was 20.5% as of the latter time. The county also reported an additional related death, increasing the toll to 90.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,394 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 53 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Jones County had another 19 cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity stands at 38.4%, the highest in the state.
- The county’s case count has increased in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 71 COVID-19-positive inmates, a total of three inmate deaths and 43 positive staff as of Friday afternoon, the most recent data available.
- Clayton County had 17 new cases in the 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 27.3%.
- Jackson County had 18 new cases and a rate of 25.9%. Delaware County had 14 new cases and a rate of 24.1%.
- The state health department reported county-level hospitalization data from Friday. As of Friday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 22 infected Jones County residents, 16 from Clayton County, 13 from Jackson County and eight from Delaware County.
- The state continues to track outbreaks at 10 area long-term-care facilities. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the counts were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 14 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 13 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 70 cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — eight cases; Anamosa Care Center — 60 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 30 cases; Elkader Care Center — nine cases (an increase of one case); Great River Care Center in McGregor — 35 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 210,518 at 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 2,843 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 32 to 2,192.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported six additional cases and an additional related death, increasing the totals to 1,017 cases with three deaths. Crawford County reported 35 additional cases. Iowa County reported 18 additional cases. Grant County did not report new numbers as of Sunday evening.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,507 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 354,676. The state did not report any additional deaths, so the toll remains 3,005.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 31 new cases and one additional death Sunday.
- Statewide, there were 10,012 additional cases in Illinois, for a total of 656,298. The death toll stands at 11,506, a 24-hour increase of 76.