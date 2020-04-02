PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — All voting in the City of Platteville during the Tuesday, April 7, spring election will occur at the National Guard Armory, 475 N. Water St., because of the closure of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The number of people permitted in the Armory is limited in order to comply with social distancing practices, so the public should expect to see long lines, according to a city announcement.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Eligible voters can register on Election Day at the poll and should bring a photo ID, such as driver’s license, military ID, U.S. passport or identification card issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
For more information, visit www.myvote.wi.gov.