Twenty-nine more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,636.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
A total of 179 additional tests were completed in that span, for a total of 20,406 tests conducted in the county, and a positivity rate of 16.2% for the 24-hour period.
Four new cases were reported in Delaware County, where the total is now at 100. Clayton County reported three additional cases for a total of 104. Jones County increased by one to 127. Jackson County remained unchanged at 148 total positive cases.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 591 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 47,728.
There were six additional related deaths reported statewide, pushing the total to 912 total COVID-19-related deaths.