Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa implemented a change to its state COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon that resulted in large swings in cases at the state level and positivity rates. The state website started showing totals related to individual tests, rather than individuals tested.
- The Telegraph Herald continues to try to report figures that most accurately reflect local conditions. Given that, the newspaper is returning today to reporting the number of people who have had COVID-19 in local Iowa counties, which also allows us to present accurate “active” case numbers. This is a change from Sunday’s edition.
- Any related statewide maps, such as the one shared in Sunday’s edition, will reflect total positive tests by county, however, because the state no longer provides readily available figures for COVID-19-positive individuals in all counties.
- Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.3%; Clayton County’s rate was 2%; Delaware County’s rate was 2%; Jackson County’s rate was 4.8% and Jones County’s rate was 2.4%.
- No new deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, nor were any additional deaths reported elsewhere in the TH’s coverage area Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 332,640 individual COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Wisconsin reported 403 additional cases statewide, for a total of 559,575. The state did not report any additional deaths, so the toll remained 6,284.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,585 additional cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,174,409. The state reported 35 additional deaths, so the toll rose to 20,269.