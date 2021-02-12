More than 4,000 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to new data from the state.
It showed that 4,055 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 130 people since Thursday.
Meanwhile, 6,518 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Friday -- a total that was 544 more than Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,177 who have received one dose (an increase of 109 from Thursday); 729 fully vaccinated (an increase of 30)
- Delaware County residents: 996 who have received one dose (increase of 134); 630 fully vaccinated (increase of 12)
- Jackson County residents: 1,337 who have received one dose (increase of 43); 521 fully vaccinated (increase of 4)
- Jones County residents: 1,570 who have received one dose (increase of 179); 618 fully vaccinated (increase of 37)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 112,929 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 208,771 had received one dose so far.