An additional 134 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, along with an additional related death.
As of the latter time, the county's case total had climbed to 9,059, while its related death toll moved to 91.
The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 20.8%.
Another related death also was reported in Jackson County, after three such deaths had been reported in the county in the previous 24-hour period. The county's new toll stood at 12. The county also had 25 more cases of COVID-19, so that total moved to 1,419.
Seventeen additional cases were reported for Delaware County, 16 for Jones County and 14 for Clayton County. Their respective totals moved to 1,398, 2,273 and 1,066.
No additional related deaths were reported in those counties. Delaware County's toll remained at 21, Jones County at 13 and Clayton County at five.
There remain 13 long-term-care centers in those five counties with active outbreaks, according to the state. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases and 53 recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 18 cases and seven recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases and six recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- seven cases and four recovered
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases and none recovered
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- four cases and none recovered
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 36 cases and two recovered
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 17 cases and one recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and two recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases and four recovered
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 63 cases and one recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 52 cases and one recovered
Statewide, a total of 3,323 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 222,280. The state’s related death toll increased by 41 in the same time period, moving to 2,312.