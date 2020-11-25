LANCASTER, Iowa -- Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster and Potosi Branch Library have returned to offering only curbside pickup in response to the pandemic.
"In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 and the upcoming holiday season, the library would like to remain a strong part of our community while also continuing to show utmost concern about being able to keep our patrons healthy and safe," the announcement stated, adding that "curbside services will limit the amount of exposure and possible spread of the virus."
Curbside service will be available at the Lancaster library from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside service will be available at the Potosi branch from 3 to 6 p.m Tuesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.