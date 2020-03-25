Though Iowa officials have canceled a statewide tornado drill scheduled for today, they took care to remind residents that severe weather threats won’t take heed of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The coronavirus isn’t going to keep the river from rising and it’s not going to keep the severe weather from happening,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director.
Berger said although severe weather awareness week continues, the drill won’t occur.
“We can’t have people huddled in a small, tight area,” he said.
Practicing social distancing this week doesn’t have to preclude thinking about seasonal threats to come, according to Sarah Moser, Clayton County Emergency Management director.
“We’re getting a little tunnel-visioned thinking about COVID-19,” Moser said.
She said this week provides a good opportunity to get family members thinking about severe weather safety.
“Take a minute and review the safety plan for your house,” Moser said. “Maybe practice a drill with small children, since they are at home.”
Alex Gibbs, a weather service meteorologist, said he recommends people pay attention to changing weather conditions and forecasts.
“The biggest thing to do is to be weather wise,” Gibbs said. “People should have numerous ways to receive information — cellphone alerts, NOAA weather radio, TV, the internet. All of these things are important.”
Iowa recorded 54 tornadoes in 2019, according to the National Weather Service.
At 10:07 p.m. Aug. 6, a brief tornado touched down 4.7 miles southeast of Peosta in Dubuque County. The tornado caused damage to houses, corn and trees along its three-tenths of a mile path.
Two houses had portions of their roofs removed and the crown of a pine tree struck and damaged the side of a third house.
A weak tornado moved through rural areas southwest of Manchester around 4 p.m. on June 9, and a tornado in Clayton County caused tree branches to impale the wall of a house near Gunder at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Berger said since many tornadoes seem to strike in the late afternoon or evening hours, residents should review their safety options if severe weather strikes at these times.
“Know where to shelter in place and have a communication plan for the people who aren’t there,” he said.
Gibbs said although tornadoes catch the public’s attention, storms that produce strong straight winds can be equally dangerous.
“If you get winds up near 70 mph, that starts bringing trees down,” Gibbs said. “We have found that a lot more of our fatalities and injuries come from fast-moving storms. When a storm is moving 60 mph, by the time you hear thunder, it could be right up on top of you.”