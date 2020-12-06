Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 12 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at the end of the week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were seven active student cases and five staff cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Seven of those cases were at Hempstead High School. Irving and Table Mound elementary schools, Eleanor Roosevelt and George Washington middle schools and Dubuque Senior High School each had one case.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials on Friday reported a total of seven cases of COVID-19 among students at Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School. There were no staff cases.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported 11 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, the last time the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard was updated. Seven of those cases were among students, and four were among staff.