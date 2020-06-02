SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 268 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday. At that time, the tally stood at 19,956.

Twenty-one additional related deaths were reported in that time. The state death toll was at 560 as of 11 a.m.

In Wisconsin, 374 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday. The total jumped to 18,917.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 607.

In Illinois, 1,614 additional cases and 113 additional deaths were reported Monday. The state’s totals are 122,848 cases and 5,525 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa (6-2-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 
Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (6-2-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Tuesday
Where is COVID-19 in Wisconsin (6-2-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday

Tags