In Iowa, 268 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday. At that time, the tally stood at 19,956.
Twenty-one additional related deaths were reported in that time. The state death toll was at 560 as of 11 a.m.
In Wisconsin, 374 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday. The total jumped to 18,917.
Twelve more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 607.
In Illinois, 1,614 additional cases and 113 additional deaths were reported Monday. The state’s totals are 122,848 cases and 5,525 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)