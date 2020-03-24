Officials announced Tuesday that another 19 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa.
The state's total of 124 represents an increase of 18% from Monday. There have been no deaths of people confirmed to have the coronavirus in the state.
There have been 2,315 negative tests across the state, according to a press release.
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois increased by another 19% on Tuesday, with 250 new cases. The state now has 1,535 total. Sixteen people have died.
About 11,500 people have been tested in the state, though it's unclear how many of those test results have been received.
Forty-one new cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin -- a 10% increase over Monday's total. The state's total now sits at 457. Five people have died.
Where are those confirmed cases in each state? Check out the latest maps: