UPDATE
Two Dubuque priests have tested positive for COVID-19, and their respective churches' parish offices are closed.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, of St. Anthony Parish, is now resting at home, according to an email from the parish. It notes that Rosonke reported “moderate flu-like symptoms.”
A notice on the parish website states that the parish office is closed until Monday, Oct. 26, “due to positive COVID cases.”
Meanwhile, the Rev. Andy Upah, of Church of the Nativity, also reported having contracted the coronavirus.
"My symptoms have been fairly mild, but it is still miserable," he wrote in a letter printed in the church bulletin. "Initially, it was a headache, sore throat and fatigue, which aren't terribly unusual. Then, it switched to chills, body soreness, high temperature and loss of taste and smell, and that was when I knew it was not normal."
The parish's office also are closed, though a notice notes that messages left at 563-582-1839 will be returned as soon as possible.