More than 35,900 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 35,961 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 362 from Monday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 46,405 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 96 from Monday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,572 who have received at least one dose (increase of 16 from Monday); 5,672 fully vaccinated (increase of seven)
- Delaware County residents: 6,671 who have received at least one dose (increase of 30); 5,273 fully vaccinated (increase of 47)
- Jackson County residents: 7,685 who have received at least one dose (increase of 10); 5,839 fully vaccinated (increase of 64)
- Jones County residents: 8,818 who have received at least one dose (increase of 13); 6,406 fully vaccinated (increase of 37)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 999,451 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,338,947 had received at least one dose so far.