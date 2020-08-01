A person who volunteered at a Dubuque County 4-H event this week has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office announced this morning that it had just learned of the result. The adult volunteer helped at the 4-H Swine Show on Monday -- a not-open-to-the-public event that was organized by the Extension and held before the start of this week's Dubuque County Fair.
“The volunteer reported no symptoms when present at the swine show," said Extension and Outreach Regional Director Paul Mariman in a press release. "The individual experienced symptoms later in the week and was tested on (Friday)."
Face coverings were strongly recommended for all 4-H Swine Show attendees.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are providing notice so people who attended the 4-H Swine Show can monitor their health and consult current CDC/public health guidance,” Mariman said in the release.
Extension staff who might have had contact with the volunteer now are self-isolating for 14 days.
"The volunteer had minimal contact with 4-H youth or the public," the release states.