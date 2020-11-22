Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County had 101 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate was 20.93% as of the latter time.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,341 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 30 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Jones County had another 30 cases in the 24-hour period, as well as one additional death. Its 14-day positivity stands at 39%, still the highest in the state.
- The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 71 COVID-19-positive inmates, a total of three inmate deaths and 43 positive staff as of Friday afternoon, the most recent data available. The DOC reports 721 inmates and 87 staff that are “no longer positive,” which is different than the Iowa Department of Public Health’s definition of “recovered.”
- Clayton County had 27 new cases in the 24-hour period, at the end of which the county’s 14-day positivity rate ticked up to 26.8%. Jackson County had 25 new cases and a rate of 26.5%. Delaware County had 12 new cases and a rate of 24.1%.
- The state health department reported county-level hospitalization data from Friday. As of Friday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 22 infected Jones County residents, 16 from Clayton County, 13 from Jackson County and eight from Delaware County.
- The state continues to track outbreaks at 10 area long-term-care facilities. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the counts were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 14 cases (up one); Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 13 cases (up one); Dubuque Specialty Care — 70 cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — eight cases; Anamosa Care Center — 60 cases (up one); Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 30 cases; and Elkader Care Center — eight cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 35 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 207,675 at 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 3,697 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 25 to 2,160.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County reported 33 new cases Saturday, Grant County had 29 new cases and Lafayette County reported 10 more. Crawford County did not provide updates as of Saturday evening.
- In Wisconsin, there were 6,224 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 351,169. There were 51 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,005.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five new cases Saturday.
- In Illinois, there were 11,891 new confirmed cases reported Saturday, along with 127 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 646,286 cases and 11,430 deaths.