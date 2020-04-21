As each week ticks by, we continue to adjust to new ways of working.
Reporters are attending more and more virtual meetings. Our daily news meetings and brainstorming sessions are now conducted that way, with all of us spread out throughout the building and several people working from home.
We’re watching daily the press conference by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as well as updates from our local health care officials. We’re tracking news out of Madison and Springfield, as well, and seeking local reaction as changes happen at the state level.
We’re getting steady interaction with readers sharing questions, story ideas and suggestions, and we appreciate that. Oftentimes, the questions are specific health care questions — some of the same ones we have, and we can’t always get the answers to those. Know that we are trying.
In the past week, much more information became available through a state website tracking specific metrics by county in Iowa. That story published Thursday was one of our best-read stories of the week, and we’ll continue to report on those statistics.
We could use your help
At the same time, we recognize that we all — writers and readers — need a break from the steady diet of coronavirus updates. Normally, our reporters are out and about talking to people. Those who have regional beats are in their small towns, stopping by cafes, schools and businesses and attending meetings and events. We hear from people about the issues of concern, the things they are excited about and the points and people of interest in their communities.
All of that is a lot harder to do when you are alone in an office wearing headphones all day.
That’s where we could use your help. If there’s something you’ve always wondered about in your community, an issue we should be writing about or an individual we should feature, please let us know. This is a great time for us to follow up on tips and suggestions.
Many of you love our drone photography. In fact, the photos recently shot of the former Flexsteel Industries building’s deconstruction came from a reader suggestion. What tri-state-area vantage point would you like to see from a bird’s-eye view? As the weather warms, it’s a great time to shoot some scenics.
Email Dustin Kass at dustin.kass@thmedia.com or Ben Jacobson at ben.jacobson@thmedia.com, and we’ll try to pursue some reader-driven requests.
Advertising grant program off and running
Meanwhile, we are now more than a week into our Community Advertising Grant Program, providing up to $1 million in matching advertising funds across our entire Woodward Community Media division. In addition to the Telegraph Herald, it applies to advertisers in our weekly publications in the Eastern Iowa Media Group, shoppers in southwest Wisconsin counties, and Unified Newspaper Group in suburban Madison, Wis.
I’m excited to say that after the first week, we had 184 applicants for a total of $405,793. About half of that is for advertising in the TH. That’s great news. Our small businesses want so badly to get back to serving customers when it’s safe to do so, and we feel exactly the same way. This initiative will be a boon to us both.
These matching fund grants are open to all locally owned small businesses in the tri-state area and range in value from $250 to $10,000. For every dollar spent on advertising, we’ll contribute an equal amount in advertising. They can be applied to any Woodward Community Media publication during the months of April, May or June. It’s easy to apply. Simply go to https://woodwardcommunitymedia.com/grant, enter a few pieces of information, and you’ll be contacted within one or two business days with a response.
As always, I appreciate your support, and we’ll keep working
hard for you.