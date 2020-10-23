Nearly three-dozen COVID-19 infections have impacted the Mount Carmel campus in Dubuque.
A representative with Presbyterian Homes & Services, the company that manages Mount Carmel, told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday afternoon that 21 residents and 13 employees have tested positive for the virus. The 13 employees are on leave, and the 21 residents are quarantining in their own apartments, the representative said.
Information was not immediately available concerning when these individuals tested positive for the virus.
Located at 1100 Carmel Drive in Dubuque, the Mount Carmel campus provides housing and care for Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.