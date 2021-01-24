Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in area counties between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. One more death was reported in Jackson County, Iowa, for a total of 32. Lafayette County, Wis., also added one more death, so its toll stands at seven.
- Dubuque County added 60 COVID-19 positive cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 9.5%
- Clayton County added four more cases in that time frame, and its rate increased to 8%. Jackson County reported six more cases, and its rate rose to 12.3%. Delaware County reported 10 more cases, and its positivity rate rose to 12%. Jones County reported 15 more cases, and its positivity rate rose to 10.5%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The figures, from Friday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had four residents hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of five from Wednesday; Jackson County had two residents hospitalized, an increase of one; Delaware and Jones counties each had three, unchanged from Wednesday; Clayton County continued to have one resident hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 60 cases, according to the state, but no new cases in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation as having 60 cases, an increase of one but the only case posted in the past two weeks. Stonehill Care Center increased by one to 15 cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, 14 of which have been in the past 14 days.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,140 in that time frame, for a total of 312,083. The state’s related death toll rose by nine to 4,487.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported three additional cases Saturday. Iowa County added five more cases, and Crawford County added one. Updated numbers for Lafayette County were not available.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,681 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 531,852. There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,685.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added 12 more cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 5,152 new cases Saturday, along with 96 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,098,527 cases and 18,711 deaths.