GALENA, Ill. — The operators of a Galena long-term-care facility announced Monday morning that no additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents or staff.
On April 13, Midwest Medical Center announced that a resident of Galena Stauss Senior Care Community tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a press release Monday, Midwest Medical Center stated that, in the wake of that diagnosis, “a decision was made to test all residents and staff at” Galena Stauss.
As of Monday, a test result is pending for one staff member, while all other tests were negative, the release states.
Visitor restrictions, screening processes and “infection-control processes” remain in place for anyone who enters the facility.