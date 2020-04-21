SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

GALENA, Ill. — The operators of a Galena long-term-care facility announced Monday morning that no additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents or staff.

On April 13, Midwest Medical Center announced that a resident of Galena Stauss Senior Care Community tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a press release Monday, Midwest Medical Center stated that, in the wake of that diagnosis, “a decision was made to test all residents and staff at” Galena Stauss.

As of Monday, a test result is pending for one staff member, while all other tests were negative, the release states.

Visitor restrictions, screening processes and “infection-control processes” remain in place for anyone who enters the facility.

