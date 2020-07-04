POTOSI, Wis. -- A popular southwest Wisconsin beer-centric event has been canceled.
Organizers announced this morning "with heavy hearts" that Potosi Brewfest will not be held as scheduled on Aug. 22.
"Due to the numerous risks and unknown factors attributable to the (COVID-19) pandemic and circumstances that could not be controlled, we felt this was the safest option for our fest-ers, volunteers and vendors," the announcement stated.
Those who had purchased tickets will receive refunds.
The 2021 Potosi Brewfest is slated for Aug. 28.