PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Platteville farmers market opens for the season this weekend – with restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2, at City Park, according to the market’s website.
The website notes that restrictions will be in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The market will be limited to vendors of food, annual and perennial plants and health and wellness products and food sampling and smelling of flowers and other products will be prohibited.
Prepared foods must be prepacked for consumption off site.
There will be no live music or activities that violate 6-foot social-distancing requirements.
Vendor booths must be 6 feet apart and a barrier rope will separate vendors and customers.
Vendors and customers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, according to the website.