Twenty-five additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m today, increasing the county’s total to 11,351.
The county's death toll remained at 150, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly, to 10%, as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had six additional cases, for a total of 1,917. The county’s death toll remained at 31.
Clayton County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 1,513. The county's death toll remained at 48.
Jones County had three additional cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 2,706. The county's death toll remains at 49.
Delaware County reported four additional case, raising the total to 1,732. The county's death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 56 cases, an increase of 11 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 955 additional cases between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 306,236.
The state reported eight additional deaths, raising the total to 4,332.