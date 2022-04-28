No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the 10-county Telegraph Herald coverage area from April 20 to Wednesday, though the number of people with the coronavirus who were hospitalized in Dubuque climbed to the highest tally in two months.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, no COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; or Jo Daviess County, Ill. It has been six weeks since such a death of a Dubuque County resident has been recorded.
Hospitalizations: There was a total of eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was six higher than one week earlier and the highest tally for a Wednesday since Feb. 9.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the COVID-19 community level as low for all 10 counties in the TH coverage area. Additionally, that agency gave that rating to the entire state of Iowa; to all but three counties in Wisconsin; and to all but four counties in Illinois. Nationally, 92% of counties are at the low level.