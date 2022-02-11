As the courts debate Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates, Dubuque Community Schools officials are relying on legal guidance as they wait to see how the situation plays out.
“The issue of mask mandates continues to work itself out in the court system, and we will continue to monitor further guidance from legal counsel as it does,” said district spokesperson Mike Cyze in an email.
District school board members in October approved a policy in which masks are required in any school building when the COVID-19 positivity rate among students and staff there reaches 3%.
However, whether the district is allowed to enforce such a policy has shifted over the past several months.
Iowa lawmakers last year passed a law banning schools from requiring masks. Afterward, parents in 10 school districts filed a lawsuit arguing against the law, and the state ban was blocked in September by a federal district judge. In January, however, a federal appeals court ruled that the injunction was too broad.
“As laws are, it’s still a little bit cloudy,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said this week during a meeting of the school board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee.
Still, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district currently is well below the levels at which masks would be required, and Cyze said officials see no indication that a building will reach that threshold in the near future.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 15 current cases among students and three among staff across the district. The building with the highest positivity rate as of Thursday was Fulton Elementary School with 0.98%.
“If a building does reach the (3%) threshold, we will seek guidance from legal counsel based on the current progress of the issue at that time,” Cyze said.
Rheingans briefly touched on masks during the board committee meeting, primarily as they pertain to medically fragile students. Rheingans said district officials believe the court ruling allows the use of masks as an accommodation for those students.
“We have had some students in our buildings this year who through the (individualized education program) process have a situation where the paraprofessional or teachers who work with that young person because of their medical reason have to wear a mask,” Rheingans said.
In classrooms, those students have been placed in socially distanced areas, and students who sit near them wear masks.
“We have not had any complaints or concerns because it is limited and reasonable,” Rheingans said.
Several school board members said it was good to hear that individual accommodations were being made.
Board Member Nancy Bradley asked how those sorts of decisions are made.
Executive Director of Special Education Brenda Duvel said the schools have made accommodations for individual students based on their circumstances. She also noted that decisions about mask accommodations for individual students have to be based on health reasons and not just family preference.
Duvel and Rheingans said other mitigations, in addition to masks, are included in students’ accommodations, such as allowing them to attend programs virtually and providing social distancing in the classroom.
“We’ve just really done some out-of-the-box thinking,” Duvel said.
Rheingans said school officials will continue to have conversations about how to accommodate students.
“In some cases, there’s a reasonable accommodation,” he said. “It is confined to that student’s experiences.”
Duvel said during the meeting that the district had reached out to the families of five medically fragile students who have been unable to attend school during the pandemic due to the risks of COVID-19. She said three of those families said that even with a universal mask mandate, their children still would not be able to return to school.