Iowa’s four Catholic bishops announced Tuesday that public Masses will not resume immediately, despite a move by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday allowing them to resume.
“In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, we have decided it would be most prudent for now to continue to follow the liturgical restrictions we have in place, including the suspension of public Masses,” said the statement from Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels, Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula, Des Moines Bishop William Joensen and Sioux City Bishop R. Walker Nickless.
It continues, “The suspension of the Sunday Mass obligation remains in effect statewide, and all vulnerable persons, the sick and those who may have been exposed to the virus are asked to look after their own welfare with the support of those who care for them.”
A statement also released Tuesday from 21 religious leaders from 10 denominations in Iowa urged congregations and members to refrain from in-person gatherings, including worship.