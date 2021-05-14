City of Dubuque buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, May 17.
The city announced Thursday afternoon that City Hall and other city facilities will reopen after their prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Face coverings are required upon entry of all city facilities, and social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place,” states a press release.
It states that residents still are encouraged to conduct city business online or via phone and that if they come to a city facility in person, they are encouraged to make an appointment in advance.
A list of city departments’ contact information can be found at cityofdubuque.org/departments or by calling 563-589-4100.