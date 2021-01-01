In Iowa, there were 2,133 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, increasing the total to 282,439.
The state's related death toll increased by seven to 3,898.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,905 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 483,007.
There were 10 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,869.
In Illinois, there were 7,201 new cases reported Friday, along with 157 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 970,590 cases and 16,647 deaths
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps. (Note: As of 6 p.m. Friday, the State of Illinois has not updated its county-level data that is used to create that state's map).
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)