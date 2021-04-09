More than 26,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 26,576 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 759 from Thursday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 40,209 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 1,517.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,953 who have received at least one dose (increase of 216 from Thursday); 4,406 fully vaccinated (increase of 232)
- Delaware County residents: 5,635 who have received at least one dose (increase of 169); 3,902 fully vaccinated (increase of 271)
- Jackson County residents: 6,769 who have received at least one dose (increase of 286); 4,714 fully vaccinated (increase of 92)
- Jones County residents: 6,964 who have received at least one dose (increase of 338); 4,734 fully vaccinated (increase of 224)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 733,783 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,122,862 had received at least one dose so far.