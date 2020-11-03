PEOSTA, Iowa -- Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, bested her Democratic challenger to retain her seat in the Iowa House of Representatives
Lundgren received 12,854 votes — 67.02% of the ballots cast — while Ryan Quinn received 6,313.
Iowa House District 57 covers much of Dubuque County outside the city of Dubuque. Lundgren has held the seat since 2017.
“I think campaigning doesn’t happen in one year, it happens the entire time you are in session," Lundgren said. "I work the entire session to listen to my constituents, and I think that just goes to show how our election results are returned."
Quinn said is excited for what the future holds but was proud of his campaign regardless of the outcome.
“I think for coming into it just two-and-a-half months before Election Day, I think we ran a really good race," he said. "I am really proud of what we did.”