The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently created a $200,000 fund to provide emergency loans to small businesses outside of the city of Dubuque that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loans are for up to $10,000 per business. No interest would be charged for the first six months. The rate would be 1% for the remainder of the three-year payback period.
The money can be used for general expenses, such as payroll, leases, mortgages, utilities, inventory or supplies, machinery, equipment or physical renovations, including those needed to meet social-distancing guidelines.
The businesses must have 25 employees or fewer and be located in the county, but not in the Dubuque city limits.
The loan program is being administered by East Central Intergovernmental Association. More information is available via the Northeast Iowa Community College's COVID-19 business helpline at 563-588-3350.
A separate, similar loan program exists for Dubuque businesses through the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives.