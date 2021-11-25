The number of new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County climbed Wednesday for the fifth straight week, prompting public health officials to encourage residents to exercise caution as they celebrate the holiday.
Another 691 county residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus from Nov. 17 to Wednesday. That equates to an average of about 99 new cases per day — a level of local spread not seen since last November.
One local COVID-19-related death also was reported in the county over the past week.
The rise in new cases continues to trouble area health professionals on the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
“With the holidays, people now are starting to really suffer from pandemic exhaustion,” said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert. “They’re wanting to return much sooner to a ‘normal’ life and are letting their guard down by not following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) and (county) Board of Health’s advice. Now, we’re starting to move everything back inside.”
And based on new positive cases, Dubuque County had a worse week preceding Thanksgiving this year than in 2020. In the seven days before Thanksgiving of last year, there were 629 new cases.
The surrounding area also saw a significant increase in the past week.
In Iowa, Jackson County had 124 new cases during the week ending Wednesday, compared to 73 in the prior week. Delaware County had 106, compared to 76 one week earlier; Jones County had 95, compared to 92; and Clayton County had 79, compared to 56.
In Wisconsin, Grant County had 162 new cases during the week ending Wednesday, compared to 96 in the prior week. Crawford County’s count nearly double to 69, compared to 35 one week earlier; Iowa County’s count rose from 43 new cases to 65; and Lafayette County’s climbed from 41 to 61.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 107 new cases in the recent week compared to 96 one week earlier.
While the local upswing in new cases ahead of Thanksgiving is similar to last year, there is one big difference: the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Wednesday, about 70% of Dubuque County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Children younger than 5 are not eligible to be vaccinated, and vaccinations were so recently approved for children 5 to 11 that none of them are fully vaccinated yet.
Lambert said Dubuque County’s vaccination rate makes heading into the holidays somewhat safer.
“That still doesn’t give us the green light to just ignore all the public health advice,” she said. “Vaccines have that potential to wane.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not report how many COVID-19 cases are in those previously vaccinated.
But it continues to release data that shows that vaccinated people, if they contract COVID-19, are far less likely to end up in the hospital. As of Wednesday, 75% of people with COVID-19 who were hospitalized statewide were not fully vaccinated. The total climbs to 86% when talking about COVID-19 patients in ICUs.
Statewide, 623 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 146 in ICU.
The IDPH no longer reports hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by county. But Wednesday marked the third week in which Dubuque’s two hospitals have shared COVID-19 patient figures with the Telegraph Herald. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on Wednesday reported a total of 41 such patients, compared to 35 last week and 31 the week before.
At an event this week, Regional Medical Center CEO Danette Kramer told a group of Delaware County business, government and education leaders that the Manchester hospital’s capacity was increasingly stressed.
“We are seeing volumes in our ER (and) our ambulances that are 20-year highs,” she said. “We’re making, on average, 20 calls when we have to transport someone out. ... Our inpatient rooms have been single-occupancy — that’s the way they were designed. But we have had to put a second bed in some.”
To avoid increasing strain on the area’s health care system, Lambert asked residents to take extra care in celebrating the holidays this year.
“All adults have the eligibility to go in for the booster,” she said. “But if your family haven’t had your boosters yet, move some of your activities outside. Get out the football and throw it in the yard. ... And in the morning, do a quick self-assessment. Do you feel at all ill? If so, don’t go out.”