A Dubuque casino announced Monday that it is postponing or canceling entertainment acts scheduled through the end of June.
The announcement by Diamond Jo Casino of entertainment slated for the Mississippi Moon Bar was spurred by restrictions and concerns related to COVID-19.
The newly impacted shows include Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: Ultimate Country Hits on May 16 and 17; country up-and-comer Mitchel Tenpenny on June 13; and King Explosion: Three Decades on June 26 and 27.
In addition, several entertainment acts that were previously postponed have been rescheduled. These are:
- John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, originally set for March 21: Rescheduled to
- 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
- Black Stone Cherry,
- April 10; now 8 p.m. Nov. 13.
- Rob Schneider, April 17; now 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Morgan Evans, April 14; now 8 p.m. Dec. 11.
- Bob Saget, May 1; now
- 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new show date. If you are no longer able to attend, refunds are available by calling 563-663-6462 or emailing AaronRainey@BoydGaming.com.