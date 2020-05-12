In Iowa on Tuesday, 539 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. The state's total now is 12,912.
Eighteen related deaths were reported, pushing the state's tally to 289.
In Illinois, there were 4,014 new cases, along with 144 additional related deaths.
The state's totals now stand at 83,021 cases and 3,601 deaths.
In Wisconsin, there were 193 additional confirmed cases announced. The state's tally now stands at 10,611.
With nine more related deaths, the state's toll now stands at 418.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)