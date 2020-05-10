The predicted surge in new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County hasn't materialized yet.
Just three new confirmed cases were reported in the county today, pushing its total to 191. One more related death was recorded, so the county's total now is seven.
As part of a "targeted testing" push, 1,450 people in the county were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday through Friday. Those tested included employees of long-term-care facilities and people who had been in contact with residents confirmed to have the coronavirus.
On Friday, county officials said they anticipated a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 when those test results started coming back. The increase is anticipated to be so large that the Visiting Nurse Association can't keep up, which prompted county Board of Health members on Friday to vote to hand over contact tracing to the state Department of Public Health, which has three teams of 50 ready to tackle that task for counties.
But the surge hasn't materialized yet. Seven new cases were reported Saturday, and three today.
But relatively few new test results seem to have been received in that time.
The State of Iowa today reports that 2,013 people have been tested in Dubuque County. The county's total as of Friday -- when no results from the targeted testing had been received yet -- was 1,820.
So, it appears that at least 1,250 of the people tested during last week's push have not received results yet.
In other local Iowa counties today:
- One more case was reported in Clayton County, pushing its total to 23.
- One more case was reported in Delaware County, so its tally now is eight.
- No new cases were reported in Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, 288 new cases were announced. The state's total now stands at 11,959.
Thirteen more related deaths were reported, pushing the state's total to 265.