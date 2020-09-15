Twenty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,418.
Those 20 new cases came from 214 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 26,680. That means the county had a positivity rate of 9.3% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate remains at 9.1%.
Jones County reported one new case in that 24-hour period, bringing the county's total to 223. Delaware County added two more cases, increasing to 287. Jackson County added one more, so its total is now 265. Clayton County added three more cases, for a total of 217.
One additional death was reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, for a total of 38. Another death was reported in Jackson County, bringing its total to three. No additional deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties, so the toll for those counties remains at three each.
Statewide, there were 462 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 75,277.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 11 to 1,233.