News in your town

20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 more death in Jackson County

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Doubt in results of rapid result machines, state data growing in Dubuque County

23 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 7 more in Jones County

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours as positivity rate inches up

Isenhart: Dubuque County should reconsider mask mandate

24 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours from just 65 new tests

42 new cases of COVID-19 in Grant County; 33 in Dubuque County in 24 hours