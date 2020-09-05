SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 69,057.

Iowa's related death toll rose by 23 to 1,160 during that time.

In Wisconsin, 946 new cases were reported Saturday, pushing the total to 80,300.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were 15 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,168.

In Illinois, 2,806 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 23 additional related deaths.

That brings the state's totals to 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths. 

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Iowa? (9-5-2020)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (9-5-2020)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Saturday. 
Where is COVID-19 in Wisconsin (9-5-2020)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Saturday. 