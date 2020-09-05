In Iowa, there were 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 69,057.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 23 to 1,160 during that time.
In Wisconsin, 946 new cases were reported Saturday, pushing the total to 80,300.
There were 15 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,168.
In Illinois, 2,806 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 23 additional related deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)